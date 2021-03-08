renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $53,574.35 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $742.86 million and $59.58 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $53,574.35 or 0.99379822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00459658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00076636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077872 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00463998 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 13,866 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

