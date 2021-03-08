Render Token Hits Market Capitalization of $49.55 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $49.55 million and approximately $24,710.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00801374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00031146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041086 BTC.

Render Token is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

