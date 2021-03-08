ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 2,979,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,633,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.90 million, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

