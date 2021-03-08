Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Up 14%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares were up 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 150,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 207,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

