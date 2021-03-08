Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s share price rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $58.92. Approximately 1,024,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 701,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 485,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,055,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

