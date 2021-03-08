Rentberry Trading 33% Higher Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $389,243.54 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.00805266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

