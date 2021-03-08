REPO Price Tops $0.18 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $201,079.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.