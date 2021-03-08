Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. 296,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 371,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
