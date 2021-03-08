Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. 296,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 371,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

