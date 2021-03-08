Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

MEC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MEC stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 330,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

