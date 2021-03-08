Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$8.59 and a 52 week high of C$24.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.