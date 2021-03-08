Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Titan International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Titan International by 75.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

