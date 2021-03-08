Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $11.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

UTHR stock opened at $164.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

