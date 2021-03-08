Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vaxart, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vaxart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of VXRT opened at $6.02 on Monday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $708.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

