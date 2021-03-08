Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AGCO Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

