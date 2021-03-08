Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

