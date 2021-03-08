Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.91.

Shares of RY opened at C$112.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$113.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

