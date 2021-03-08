Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SunOpta Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of STKL opened at $14.08 on Monday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

