Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.61 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

NYSE COO opened at $388.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $401.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

