Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $254.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.48 and its 200 day moving average is $281.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

