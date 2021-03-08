Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deutsche Börse AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%.
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
