Research Analysts Set Expectations for Evogene Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evogene in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Evogene stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Evogene by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 66,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

