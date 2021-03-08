Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northeast Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northeast Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.