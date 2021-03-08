Research Analysts Set Expectations for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Park-Ohio in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

PKOH opened at $39.03 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

