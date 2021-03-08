Research Analysts Set Expectations for Provention Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Provention Bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 98,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

