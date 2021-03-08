Research Analysts Set Expectations for Viemed Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 290,515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 276,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

