Research Analysts Set Expectations for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.69.

NYSE:GWW opened at $399.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

