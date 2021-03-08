Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (ACN, ATC, CDW, CRAI, HNI, IVA, MU, OLED, SGFY, SPB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 8th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $267.00.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. It is also benefiting from growth across government, education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris has strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth. Further, the passage of Windows 10 replacement cycle might mar CDW’s prospects. The stock underperformed the industry in the past year.”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, which was further boosted by better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, results gained from solid demand for its products, which drove growth in all business categories. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from positive product mix, favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

