Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (ADMP, ADVM, AIBRF, AMIGY, ANIOY, AUCOY, AVGO, AXAHY, AZN, BASFY)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $470.00 to $500.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $460.00 to $540.00.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$121.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$113.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $325.00.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $166.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €172.00 ($202.35) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$0.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.75.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target boosted by Alembic Global Advisors from $60.00 to $80.00.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $98.00.

