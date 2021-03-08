Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (BLNK, CRLBF, ESLOY, ESTE, ETON, EVLO, EXP, EXTN, EXTR, FMAO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 8th:

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

