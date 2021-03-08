Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carvana’s vertically integrated, online platform for buying and selling cars provides a seamless customer experience and vast vehicle selection. Its patented vehicle vending machines also offer a unique experience. There is an accelerated shift to online used-car sales with consumers’ increasing comfort in purchasing big ticket items online amid coronavirus woes. Carvana is witnessing impressive top-line growth on the back of the red-hot used car market and rising adoption of online shopping. However, the company has not yet turned a profit amid rising capital and selling, general & distribution (SG&A) expenses. Carvana’s rising debt levels also play a spoilsport. Stiff competition in the used-car market may pose a threat to Carvana’s long-term prospects. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

3/2/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00.

3/1/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $336.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $214.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $336.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $305.00.

1/12/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $276.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $20.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.19. 2,004,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.86 and a 200 day moving average of $238.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Carvana Co alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total transaction of $80,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 889,303 shares of company stock worth $246,767,432. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.