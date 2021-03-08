Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chorus Aviation (CHRRF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS: CHRRF) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/2/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $5.50 to $5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.46.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.