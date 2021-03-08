Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW):
- 3/4/2021 – Clearwater Paper had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
- 3/2/2021 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “
- 2/26/2021 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
- 2/22/2021 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “
- 1/21/2021 – Clearwater Paper is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CLW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.75. 4,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,753. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.