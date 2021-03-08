Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Core-Mark (CORE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core-Mark (NASDAQ: CORE):

3/8/2021 – Core-Mark had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Core-Mark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

3/4/2021 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

2/2/2021 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

1/26/2021 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

1/12/2021 – Core-Mark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

CORE traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 179,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

