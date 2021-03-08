Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA):

2/25/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

2/24/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.50 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

1/14/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $68.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/12/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/8/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $68.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $54.33 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,334 shares of company stock worth $1,535,222. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $83,537,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,990,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

