Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta (NYSE: TAC):

3/5/2021 – TransAlta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

3/5/2021 – TransAlta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

2/9/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – TransAlta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/13/2021 – TransAlta was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $8.43. 403,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,927. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get TransAlta Co alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.