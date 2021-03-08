Reserve Rights Achieves Market Cap of $760.97 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $760.97 million and $377.35 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

