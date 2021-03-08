Resonant (RESN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

RESN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

