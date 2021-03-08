Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE:QSR opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

