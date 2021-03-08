Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $16.27 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

