Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

