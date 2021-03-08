Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.63

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 11883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

