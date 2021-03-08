Revain Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $4.90 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00818581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.