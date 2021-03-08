Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) dropped 8.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 653,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 457,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Specifically, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after purchasing an additional 462,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,713,000 after buying an additional 441,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after acquiring an additional 246,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 219,494 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

