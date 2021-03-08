Reviewing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

This table compares Tesco and Albertsons Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.13 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tesco and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61

Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Tesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Tesco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.