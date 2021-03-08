Reviewing Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 2.44 $18.22 million $2.31 11.82 Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.76 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -64.00

Bankwell Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 11.08% 5.19% 0.44% Republic First Bancorp -1.09% 0.83% 0.06%

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including residential real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, or automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through a network of 12 branches. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loans products include secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products. The company also offers lockbox services. As of April 29, 2020, it operated 30 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

