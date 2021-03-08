REVV Price Tops $0.23 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. REVV has a market cap of $62.78 million and $3.54 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.11 or 0.00450177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00067312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00075556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.38 or 0.00464409 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

