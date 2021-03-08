ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 12.2% After Analyst Upgrade

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price rose 12.2% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ReWalk Robotics traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 9,760,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 4,301,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

