RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Increases Dividend to €1.00 Per Share

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.18) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RHIM opened at GBX 4,084 ($53.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,903.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,224.81. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,419 ($18.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,288 ($56.02).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.