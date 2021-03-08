RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Increases Dividend to €1.00 Per Share

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.18) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON RHIM opened at GBX 4,084 ($53.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,903.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,224.81. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,419 ($18.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,288 ($56.02).
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.