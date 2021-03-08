Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 327 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Teleflex worth $42,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $4,556,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX opened at $401.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

