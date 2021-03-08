Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,994 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $50,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $122.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

